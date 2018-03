Featherlite Model 8587-8031 4 Horse Slant

40" STALLS AND 2" WALLS W/REAR TACK

STAINLESS FRONT & CORNERS

FULL NOSE, 8' WIDE, 7'6" INSIDE HEIGHT

ALL ALUMINUM CONSTRUCTION W/WHITE SHEETS & CORRUGATED SIDES W/13' LQ

2 - 7K RUB TORSION AXLES W/ELECTRIC BRAKES

TIRE/RIM ST235/85R16 LRE 8H SIL MOD QTY 4

SPARE TIRE CARRIER

25/16 ADJ GN COULER

HD DUTY 2 SPEED LANDING GEAR

LIGHT DOMES QTY 4 -1 IN REAR TACK, 2 IN HORSE AREA AND 1 IN MANGER

CAMPER DOOR 36" X 74"W/ WINDOW, DEADBOLT & SCREEN

FOLD UP CAMPER STEP

SIDE LOADING DOOR W/DROP DOWN FEED DOOR W/DROP DOWN BARS

NYLON STRAP -1 AT SIDE LOAD & 1 AT REAR DOOR

SMOOTH EXTRD ALUM FLOOR W/3/4" RUBBER MAT IN HA

SKID PLATE

4- 2WAY ALUM POP UP ROOF VENTS

DROP DOWN FEED DOOR 26"X32" W/DROP DOWN BARS

DOUBLE REAR DOOR W/WINDOWS W/PRESS LATCH W/SAFETY KEEPER AND SOLID POST

ALUM 24" WALK THRU DOOR BETWEEN HA AND LQ

WINDOW 24"X20" W/BARS BEHIND EACH HORSE

DIVIDER SLAM LATCH 12"X91" LATCH 1 END .100 IN CENTER -SPRING LOADED

WALLS RUBBER LINED UP 48" AT REAR OF HORSE

WALLS RUBBER LINDED UP 45" IN FRONT OF HORSE

TACK PACKAGE SOLID MOUNT 4 HORSE W/ADJ RACKS W/BLANKET BARS

8 TIE RINGS INSIDE

4 TIE RINGS OUTSIDE

COLOR WHITE

13' LQ PACKAGE SEE PICTURES FOR LAYOUT

13,500 BTU A/C DUCTED W/CHILL CHASER

20,000 BTU RV FURNANCE (SOLID STATE DUCTED)

30 GAL PLASTIC FRESH WATER TANK

2 -35 GAL PLASTIC HOLDING TANKS

NEO ANGLE SHOWER W/GLASS DOOR

6 GAL GAS HOT WATER HEATER (DIRECT SPARK IGNITE)

FLUSH TOILET

HOOD RANGE BLACK W/LIGHTED MONITOR SYSTEM (FOR HOLDING TANK)

2 BURNER COOK TOP W/LID BLACK

MICROWAVE OVEN BLACK

6.3 CU FT 2 WAY LP/110 REFRIGERATOR

QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS

DINETTE 37" W/TABLE W/LEATHER UPGRADE

PAINTED DESERT COLOR PACKAGE

FEATHERLITE ALUM TRAILERS COME WITH A 6-YEAR WARRANTY PROGRAM