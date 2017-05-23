Man injured in crash involving deer in Graves Co., KY

A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, May 23.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on KY 303 at KY 339 in Mayfield. According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Scott Yokely, 52, was driving north on KY 303 when a deer crossed the roadway. Redmon says Yokely was unable to stop and struck the deer.

Yokely was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

The Sedalia Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

