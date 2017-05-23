Man injured in crash involving deer in Graves Co., KY

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner hosted a Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon, May 23 to discuss the latest in Springfield as the session ends.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
A 17-year-old bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car's mirror on Route 4 east of Spring Hill Drive in Campbell Hill, Illinois on Monday evening, May 22.
A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, May 23.
You're invited to enjoy the beauty of nature at Giant City State Park in Makanda.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.
