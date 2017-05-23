'Night Sky Viewings' at Giant City State Park

You're invited to enjoy the beauty of nature at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois.

Starting on Friday, May 26, the park and the Astronomical Association of Illinois will host "Night Sky Viewings."

The program is free and no reservations are required, but for your own comfort, bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Summer viewings are scheduled for Friday, June 16 and Friday, July 14. They all begin at 7:30, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Jennifer Randolph at 618-457-4836.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.