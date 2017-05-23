Former St. Louis-area principal facing another charge

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A former suburban St. Louis high school principal already accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is now facing a theft charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rMou2M ) reports that 47-year-old Walter Collie Jr. was charged Monday with making withdrawals and forging checks totaling nearly $10,000 from his school's parent-teacher group.

Collie was an assistant principal at McCluer North High School in north St. Louis County. He resigned in February. In April, he was charged with statutory second-degree rape and statutory second-degree sodomy for an alleged relationship with a student early this year.

A message seeking comment from Collie's attorney Tuesday was not immediately returned.

