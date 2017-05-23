Former St. Louis-area principal facing another charge

A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, May 23.
You're invited to enjoy the beauty of nature at Giant City State Park in Makanda.
A former suburban St. Louis high school principal already accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is now facing a theft charge.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 60 near Fisk. 23-year-old James Montgomery went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
A St. Louis man had to be extricated from a tractor trailer after crashing in Lyon County, Kentucky on Monday, May 22.
