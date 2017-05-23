The Southern IL Music Festival is 'an offer you can't refuse'

From May 26 to June 11, the hills of southern Illinois will be alive with the sound of music.

While Julie Andrews won't be performing, many other talented groups will be featured at the 13th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival.

The theme, "An Offer You Can't Refuse," is a reference to one of the festival highlights this year, a "gangster-style" adaptation of Don Giovanni, á la The Godfather.

A two-act Italian opera penned by Mozart, Don Giovanni follows the exploits of the legendary libertine Don Juan. The Italian performance will feature English subtitles projected on screen.

Performances will be held June 9 and 11 in Shryock Auditorium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Other highlights of the festival include three large orchestral concerts, a virtuoso organ recital, the New Arts Jazz Quartet, and Young Artists concerts. Edward Benyas will serve as artistic director and conductor.

The festival kicks off with a Memorial Day Extravaganza at the Marion High School Auditorium on May 29. It will be a musical tribute to the armed forces, including classics like the Battle Hymn of the Republic and God Bless America.

Admission is free.

Tickets for all 2017 Southern Illinois Music Festival performances are available online, at any SIU ticket office locations, and at the door of each performance.

A non-transferable SIFest pass can also be purchased for $100 and grants entry at every event, excluding the Chamber Music Soirées and Happy Hour Mozart, with no waiting in line and a reserved parking spot on the SIU campus.

For more information about the festival and specific events or to purchase tickets, go to www.SIFest.com or email benyas@siu.edu.

