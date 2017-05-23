Essex man injured in crash near Fisk

A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, May 23.
You're invited to enjoy the beauty of nature at Giant City State Park in Makanda.
A former suburban St. Louis high school principal already accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is now facing a theft charge.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 60 near Fisk. 23-year-old James Montgomery went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
A St. Louis man had to be extricated from a tractor trailer after crashing in Lyon County, Kentucky on Monday, May 22.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.
More than 50 others are injured, police said.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
