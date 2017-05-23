Essex man injured in crash near Fisk

An Essex man is seriously hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning in Stoddard County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened at 2:26 a.m. on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Fisk.

The crash report shows 23-year-old James Montgomery went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and then his 2002 Pontiac Grand AM came to a rest on the road.

A portion of the MODOT cable barrier was damaged in the incident.

According to the highway patrol, Montgomery was not wearing a seat belt.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

