Man extricated from tractor trailer after crash in Lyon Co., KY

A St. Louis man had to be extricated from a tractor trailer after crashing in Lyon County, Kentucky on Monday, May 22.

Troopers with the KSP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-69 and I-24 in Lyon County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. When troopers arrived at the scene, they located the driver still inside a 2007 Volvo tractor trailer, which was upside down.

The driver, Abdikarim N. Abdirahman, 33, was extricated from the tractor trailer and then flown by Air Evac to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Abdirahman was driving southbound on I-69, attempting to ramp onto I-24 eastbound at the time of the crash. The tractor trailer hit the guardrail and then overturned off the side of the ramp. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Abdirahman was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, Lyon County Ambulance, Air Evac, Lyon County Fire-Rescue, Eddyville Fire Department, Princeton Fire-Rescue and the KYTC.

The investigation remains ongoing.

