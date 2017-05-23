New campground under consideration at Kentucky Dam Village

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Department of Parks is considering a new campground at Kentucky Dam Village.

A statement from the agency says it is seeking information from private developers about building and operating a new campground on a 150-acre section of land known as Gobbler's Knob at the park in western Kentucky. The statement says the information could be used to draft a request for proposals.

Officials say the campground would be a public-private partnership and would include improved sites with electric and water as well as primitive sites. Officials also want the campground to have Wi-Fi access, bathhouses and playgrounds.

Kentucky Dam Village currently has a lodge, cottages, a campground, a restaurant, a golf course and a marina.

The parks department says interested parties should send information in by July 25.

