May 24 celebrity birthdays

He's a music legend whose songs became social anthems in the 1960's. They include: Blowin' in the Wind, The Times They Are A-changing, Like a Rolling Stone, the list goes on and on.  Last year he was named a Nobel Prize laureate for a career that has spanned five decades.  He was born Robert Zimmerman, but you know him as Bob Dylan and he's 76 today.

She's a singer whose hits include Lady Marmalade and New Attitude.  Patti LaBelle is 73 today.

He's a country singer who had his first hit when he was 11 years old.  That song was One Voice which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.  Billy Gilman is all grown up now.  He's 28 today.

She's an actress who has had roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, The English Patient and the first Mission: Impossible film. Kirsten Scott Thomas is 57 today.

