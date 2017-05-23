May 24 celebrity birthdays

He's a music legend whose songs became social anthems in the 1960's. They include: Blowin' in the Wind, The Times They Are A-changing, Like a Rolling Stone, the list goes on and on. Last year he was named a Nobel Prize laureate for a career that has spanned five decades. He was born Robert Zimmerman, but you know him as Bob Dylan and he's 76 today.

She's a singer whose hits include Lady Marmalade and New Attitude. Patti LaBelle is 73 today.

He's a country singer who had his first hit when he was 11 years old. That song was One Voice which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. Billy Gilman is all grown up now. He's 28 today.

She's an actress who has had roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, The English Patient and the first Mission: Impossible film. Kirsten Scott Thomas is 57 today.

