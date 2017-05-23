Panik homers as Giants beat Lackey, Cubs 6-4

Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday night.
Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday night.
There's a new man in charge of the athletics department at the University of Tennessee Martin.
There's a new man in charge of the athletics department at the University of Tennessee Martin.
Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.
Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.
Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six strong innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six strong innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.