Five things you need to know on 5/23

It's Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Rain may be a part of your afternoon forecast. It will be cloudy at times, with rain and scattered showers moving into the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Some parts of the Heartland will stay dry and none of the weather is expected to be severe. It will be warm again, with highs in the upper 70s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a slight cool down with the chance for rain lingering throughout Wednesday.

At least 22 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England: Police say at least 22 people were killed after a possible explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished performing. More than 50 others are injured and are being treated at six area hospitals, police said.

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2002 Cape Girardeau Co., MO murder: A former Cape Girardeau man will spend the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh, Mark Gill, 47, was sentenced to life in prison after a retrial in Boone County, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for special session: Missouri lawmakers returned to the Capitol yesterday to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state. Gov. Eric Greitens called the special session to discuss the steel mill bill. Lawmakers will consider a proposal that would allow the state Public Service Commission to approve special rates for aluminum smeltering and steel-works facilities, which need a lot of electricity.

S. Korea fires shots at N. Korea after object crosses border: South Korea fired warning shots earlier today at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea, its military said. Local media said it may have been a North Korean drone. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the South Korean military bolstered its air surveillance and broadcast a warning to North Korea in response to the object. It provided no other details.

2 illegal immigrants sentenced for their roles in deadly Cape Girardeau crash: A judge sentenced the driver of the vehicle, Marcelino Cruz, to 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. In exchange for the plea, two charges of leaving the scene of an accident, and one count of tampering with physical evidence were dropped. His passenger, Samuel Salinas, will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

