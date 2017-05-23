Five things you need to know on 5/23

Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets. Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses.
Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets. Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses.
It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time. Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse. Many people would say it's the best thing too.
It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time. Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse. Many people would say it's the best thing too.
Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers.
Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers.
Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat.
Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat.
One Pemiscot County, Missouri girl is spelling her way to Washington, D.C.
One Pemiscot County, Missouri girl is spelling her way to Washington, D.C.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.