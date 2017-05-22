Van Buren, MO dealing with mountains of trash after flooding

Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets.

Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses.

Both construction materials and personal items are stacking up.

"Yea, it's been an interesting adventure that's for sure," said Rebecca Landewe. "I can't imagine if I had to go through this any other place."

The city and county are trying to find ways to remove it but until the president signs a Federal Disaster Declaration, there is no guarantee FEMA will reimburse them.

Presiding Commissioner Donald Black said the flooding was totally unexpected and as of Monday, May 22 the commission decided it was time to do something about it.

"This was tough this was something we didn't expect," Black said. "As of this morning at a commission meeting we signed a contract with a debris removal contractor. Should start tomorrow morning, we should start getting this out of here."

He recognizes that there's a problem and is hoping that everything gets figured out.

"We got a problem with the debris but we're gonna get it taken care of here in the next few days," said Black. "We don't want a hand out, we want a hand up."

The city of Van Buren has a meeting Tuesday night to decided if they will also sign a contract.

There were over 200 homes and 38 businesses damaged in Carter County which will need help removing debris.

