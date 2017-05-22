Kentucky needs $700 million more per year for pension debt

Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers.
Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat.
One Pemiscot County, Missouri girl is spelling her way to Washington, D.C.
A coal mining company is mining under a graveyard and family members of those buried said they are worried and upset. At Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Galatia, Illinois, one local mom, Tiffany Feazel, visits every week.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
