Local police officers begin training class to become state troopers

Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers.

The Cadet Class 95 is the fourth Law Enforcement Accelerated Program class for officers with two years of Kentucky Police Officer Professional Standards law enforcement experience.

“Although the training cycle is shorter, it still maintains KSP’s high standards for trooper applicants,” Capt. Donald Wilson, commander of the KSP Training Academy said. “All applicants have completed a rigorous hiring process that includes a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a very thorough background investigation, medical exam, and psychological exam."

The first day’s activities include weight lifting, sit-ups, push-ups, a 300 meter run and a 1-1/2 mile run.

The training cycle will run for 12 weeks.

Kentucky State Police are now accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, a 24-week traditional program scheduled to begin in early 2018.

Interested applicants are asked to visit the KSP website at www.kentuckystatepolice.org , click on the Career Opportunities, Recruitment Home and How to Become a Kentucky State Trooper links.

