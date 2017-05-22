Southbound 1-69 ramp OPEN in Lyon Co., KY after semi overturned

Officials say the roadway is open after an overturned semi blocked the southbound I-69 ramp to I-24 Eastbound at the I-24 Exit 43 Interchange in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said crews made progress on cleaning up the spilled load of bagged corn meal resulting from the overturned semi.
The recovery team loaded the trailer on to another truck and hauled it away from the scene.
A detour was established by having southbound I-69 traffic take the westbound I-24 ramp, then travel to I-24 Exit 40 to loop through the interchange and return to I-24 Eastbound.
