Overturned semi blocks southbound 1-69 ramp in Lyon Co., KY

Officials say an overturned semi is blocking the southbound I-69 ramp to I-24 Eastbound at the I-24 Exit 43 Interchange in Lyon County, Kentucky.
The ramp is fully blocked at this time.
A detour has been established by having southbound I-69 traffic take the westbound I-24 ramp, then travel to I-24 Exit 40 to loop through the interchange and return to I-24 Eastbound.
It is estimated that the ramp will be blocked for about 6 hours.
