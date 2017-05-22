Cooter, MO girl makes it to the second round of the National Spelling Bee

A sixth grade student from Pemiscot County spelled her way all the way to Washington, D.C.

She competed in the National Spelling Bee Championship that started on May 29.

Emily King made it to the second round. She was knocked out when asked to spell the French word 'toile.'

She was one of about 300 kids competing in the nationals.

“I feel good that I’m spelling the word, but it’s kind of hard to remember sometimes," Emily King said.

King beat out the rest of her peers in a regional spelling bee back in February.

She’s one of eight kids in Missouri to make the trip.

“It feels like it never happened, but I know it happened.”

“It’s unreal actually, it’s impressive. We’re putting Cooter on the map right now," said her mother Elizabeth King

“Spelling is just her thing. She does it – just a natural thing," Emily said.

Her teacher, Grace Young, said she’s determined.

“She even studies at recess sometimes. Brings her spelling words and studies. Sometimes I can’t pronounce that word. I do not know what it means. We’ll have to look that up," Young said.

Practicing on the playground is a far cry from competing on a national level.

When asked what about the experience she's most excited about King said: flying on an airplane for the first time.

“I don’t know if she really knows what to expect. With the traveling, with everything to come, I don’t think she really understands what’s going to take place, but I think, well, she’s nervous for sure," said her dad David King.

Nervous or not, Emily said she’ll do her best.

“They’re scary, but they’re exciting. It’s easy for me, and it’s like, my talent, and it’s fun," Emily King said.

“We are proud of her and love her no matter what happens, and that we’re going to enjoy the whole week," said her mother Elizabeth King.

The winner will take home $40,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.