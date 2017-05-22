Illinois mom speaks out about mining company moving daughter's tombstone

One Pemiscot County, Missouri girl is spelling her way to Washington, D.C.
A coal mining company is mining under a graveyard and family members of those buried said they are worried and upset. At Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Galatia, Illinois, one local mom, Tiffany Feazel, visits every week.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
If you see a lot of motorcycles driving through Mount Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 23, it's for a good cause.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
