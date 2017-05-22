Motorcyclists with 'Run for the Wall' to travel through Mt. Vernon, IL

If you see a lot of motorcycles driving through Mount Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 23, it's for a good cause.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, "Run for the Wall" will travel through Mt. Vernon. The group will exit Interstate 57 at the Veterans Memorial Drive exit around 12:30 p.m. It will then travel north on Wells By Pass to Broadway and east to 44th Street for fueling.

At around 1 p.m., the group will leave 44th Street and go east on Broadway to the airport.

Run for the Wall honors all veterans. Participants travel across the country to visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., raising awareness along the way.

