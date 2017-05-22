Former church treasurer sentenced to 21 months in prison, charged with embezzling funds

A former church treasurer out of Henderson County, Kentucky has been sentenced to prison and charged with embezzling funds.

According to the plea agreement, Delanie L. Tillman, of Henderson County, Ky, planned to defraud and obtain money and property by means of false pretenses, from the Greater Norris Baptist Church, between 2004 and June 5, 2014.

Tillman was charged, in an 11 count indictment, with making unauthorized wire transfers and writing unauthorized checks to pay for personal expenses using the church’s funds.

Tillman was the treasurer of Greater Norris Baptist Church. She was sentenced in United States District Court today, by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr., to 21 months in prison.

This sentence will be followed by a three year period of supervised release.

United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. also announced that Tillman was ordered to pay $201,260.02 in restitution.

“People contribute to organizations like churches and other non-profits simply because they want to do good in the world,” United States Attorney John Kuhn said. “Stealing funds from these groups is not only criminal, it’s disgraceful. This sentence punishes Tillman and insures she will pay back every penny that was not hers to take.”

Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser prosecuted this case and it was investigated by the Henderson Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

