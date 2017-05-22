100 mile yard sale: What you need to know

Yard sale pickers rejoice: southeast Missouri’s 100-mile yard sale returns for the 32nd year.

Find your next treasure, knick-knack, DIY project, or piece of clothing at one of the many yard sales that will be set up along Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett.

CLICK HERE for a guide to all things 100-mile yard sale.

