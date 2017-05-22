FOR SALE: Hickman County Detention Center to be auctioned off

If you're in the market for your very own detention center, you're in luck!

The Hickman County Detention Center will be on the auction block on Thursday, July 20.

According to James R. Cash Auctions & Real Estate, the auction will start at 6 p.m.

The detention center is located at 55 U.S. Highway 51 in Clinton, Kentucky.

