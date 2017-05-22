Hubrecht resigning as MO state representative

Missouri State Representative Tila Hubrecht has announced that she is resigning as the representative for the 151st district.

According to a letter sent to her supporters, Hubrecht said her resignation will be effective June 2. She said she hopes that is enough time to finish her work at the Special Session.

I have enjoyed serving the people of this district and serving our state's Capitol has been a true privilege and honor. I have learned more about our state, our district, how government works than I ever knew possible. I have met so many incredible people over the past three years, I have been truly blessed and humbled by this opportunity.-- Tila Hubrecht

Hubrecht, a republican, took office in 2014. The Dexter native represents Scott and Stoddard counties.

She said she plans to return to the nursing field.

In a post on Facebook, Hubrecht wrote that she will continue to be active and vocal as changes are made that will impact healthcare.

Governor Eric Greitens will have to call for a special election to find Hubrecht's replacement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.