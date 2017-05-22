Foods you may not know are toxic for your pets

Pet owners often love to share with their pets.

We’ve all had a dog beg for table scraps, but before you let them lick the leftovers, learn what foods might do them real harm.

No emergencies yet on this day at Skyview Animal Clinic.

But owner Dr. Sean Byrd said it’s usually just a matter of time before they answer a frantic phone call.

"We get phone calls, I would say almost every day," Dr. Byrd said.

The common culprit is family pets getting into food not meant for them.

“You have your chocolate, your raisins and grapes, onions are another one," said Dr. Byrd.

Sure, chocolate is a given. But raisins, grapes and onions aren’t as well recognized as foods that are toxic for pets.

And Dr. Sean Byrd explains the list goes on.

“Sugar-free gum because it has Xylitol in there which is a sweetener. It’s toxic to dogs and cats too." he explained.

It’s easy to think an animal can handle whatever we eat.

But as Dr. Byrd points out, we’re different species with different metabolisms.

“Grapes, they’re not getting rid of it and it’s actually causing damage to their kidneys," Dr. Byrd said.

Now, that’s not to say even the most informed pet owner won’t end up in a scary situation.

Just ask Dave Bollinger.

“\We brought home some chocolate chip cookie for the grand kids and left them on the counter. Sometime during the night when we were all in bed he [their dog Blizzard] decided he was gonna get that off the counter.”

I can bet you know how this story ends.

“Every crumb, every cookie in that whole package was gone," said Bollinger. "So we were panicked. I called the vet to make sure cause chocolate and dogs don’t mix.”

Blizzard was lucky. No visit to the pet doctor for him.

However, Dr. Byrd said Dave Bollinger did exactly what he should have.

“Call their vet right away," said Dr. Byrd. "We answer calls all the time and I love when I can say no big deal. The worst thing is to wait.”

And Blizzard taught his family an important lesson the hard way.

"Needless to say from now on we put everything up," Bollinger said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.