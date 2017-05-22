WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson Ci - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS & AP) -

A rally is underway on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in favor of the steel mill bill.

Missouri lawmakers returned to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

Buses departed from three locations on Tuesday, May 23, to take people to the Capitol. They left around 10 a.m. from Portageville, Poplar Bluff and New Madrid. Those departing from Portageville will meet and leave from the St. Eustachius Catholic Church, located at 214 W. 4th Street. Reportedly, more than 100 people have already signed up to leave from Portageville.

Governor Eric Greitens called the special session to discuss the steel mill bill.

The governor toured several locations in southeast Missouri ahead of the special session, including the Noranda plant in New Madrid, Mo.

Lawmakers will consider a proposal that would allow the state Public Service Commission to approve special rates for aluminum smeltering and steel-works facilities, which need a lot of electricity.

A city official from New Madrid, Missouri, said the bill could attract a steel mill to the area. It could also entice a Switzerland-based company to reopen part of an old Noranda aluminum smelter that closed last year. The companies could potentially bring about 500 jobs to the area.

But some lawmakers and consumer advocates worry that the cheaper rates for certain businesses will raise utility prices for average households.

Southeast Missouri Republican Senator Doug Libla had this to say about his opposition to the bill:

"The main difference with electric legislation, such as Senate Bill 190 is that it negatively changes oversight by the PSC for decades. The Rone amendment, contained in SB302, would give the PSC the ability to use any alternative rate making mechanism regardless, if it is allowed under current law. This could lead to unnecessary rate increases, and absolutely has nothing to do with reopening the smelter or a steel mill in New Madrid. All it would do is benefit the utility company. This would leave businesses and families vulnerable to monopoly utilities, such as Ameren."

