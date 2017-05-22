WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend.
On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
The University of Tennessee at Martin will host a summer piano camp in the UT Martin Fine Arts Building, June 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From May 26 to June 11, the hills of southern Illinois will be alive with the sound of music. While Julie Andrews won't be performing, many other talented groups will be featured at the 13th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival.
