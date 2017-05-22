People rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City, MO

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.
Traveling from Ontario, Canada to Washington, D.C., the halfway point for "Run for the Wall" was in the Heartland.
A leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products has made its way to Calvert City, Kentucky.
Some people run from the law. But in this case, the law's doing the running. And they got an escort.
It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time. Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend.
