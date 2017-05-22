Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

Lawmakers will consider a proposal that would allow the state Public Service Commission to approve special rates for aluminum smeltering and steel-works facilities, which need a lot of electricity.

A city official from New Madrid, Missouri, said the bill could attract a steel mill to the area. It could also entice a Switzerland-based company to reopen part of an old Noranda aluminum smelter that closed last year. The companies could potentially bring about 500 jobs to the area.

But some lawmakers and consumer advocates worry that the cheaper rates for certain businesses will raise utilities prices for average households.

