University of Tennessee Martin names new athletic director

There's a new man in charge of the athletics department at the University of Tennessee Martin.

Kurt McGuffin, the current Director of Athletics for Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., has been named the new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for UTM.

McGuffin is expected to begin work June 28.

“Kurt is a top choice selected from a pool of outstanding candidates, and we are excited to welcome him into the Skyhawk family,” said Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin chancellor. “I believe he has all the skills and abilities necessary to guide our athletics program into the future.”

McGuffin has been with Missouri Western State University for almost six years, where he has been involved in budget management and fundraising, facility enhancements, student-athlete academic improvements and the addition of new athletic options.

He holds a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University and a Master of Science from Wichita State University.

Overall, he has more than 18 years of experience directing collegiate athletics.

“I’m grateful to the committee and to Dr. Carver for having faith in me to lead the department at (UT) Martin. It’s going to be a lot of fun, but athletics is also a lot of work. We plan to go in and hit the ground running as soon as I get there,” said McGuffin. In fact, he plans to begin developing long-distance relationships with program donors and coaches even before arriving on campus.

The McGuffin family is leaving a large city with a population of approximately 80,000 people, but they are excited to get back to their small-town roots. “I’m from a town of about 7,000, and my wife is from a town of 3,500,” he said. “We look forward to smaller class sizes for our kids and getting back to … a community like we were raised in.”

McGuffin fills the post previously held by Julio Freire.

A public welcoming reception for McGuffin and his family will be scheduled at a later date.

