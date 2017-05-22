4 dead, 5 injured in 14 violent hours in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a violent, bloody weekend in the St. Louis region.

Police say three people were killed and five were injured in separate shootings in a 14-hour stretch in St. Louis. Another fatal shooting occurred in Glasgow Village in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rI13Yr ) the four homicides all happened between about 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Seven of the nine shootings occurred in neighborhoods south of Interstate 44 in south St. Louis.

As of early Monday, police haven't said if any of the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

