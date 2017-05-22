Second mountain coaster to open early in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The second mountain coaster in Branson is expected to open as early as this summer.

Collin Wheeler, marketing coordinator for Tennessee-based FACE Amusement, tells the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2ra7eXI ) that the Branson Coaster doesn't have a specific opening date but it will be "sooner than August."

Mountain coasters, or alpine coasters, are installed on steep hillsides so that gravity can give riders a thrill as they descend along an established track in carts. Branson's first mountain coaster, The Runaway, opened last August.

Wheeler says the newest coaster will have two downhill tracks to carry riders down side-by-side. Riders will start at the top of the attraction, and descend in two-person carts on both tracks.

Wheeler didn't specify pricing, but says it will be comparable to other coasters in the region.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

