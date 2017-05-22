Fazoli's in Poplar Bluff, MO a 'total loss' after early morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Fazoli's in Poplar Bluff, MO a 'total loss' after early morning fire

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted)
(Source: Viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted)
(Source: Viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted)
(Source: Viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A Fazoli's restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is a complete loss after an early morning fire on Monday, May 22.

The building caught fire around 1 a.m. Monday. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The state fire marshal is currently on the scene investigating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly