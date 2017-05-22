This week in music: 1975 Jackie Blue

Let's drop a couple of quarters into the Breakfast Show's juke box of memories.

This morning we head back to this week in 1975.

A couple of country artists were enjoying some success on Billboard's Hot 100. John Denver was at number five with Thank God I'm A Country Boy. The song was originally just an album cut off Denver's Back Home Again LP. But recorded a live version which became a hit topping both the pop and country charts.

The Carpenters checked in at number four with Only Yesterday. This would be the group's final top ten hit on the Hot 100 although they continued to churn out top ten singles on the Adult Contemporary chart.

A band from Springfield, Missouri was in the number three spot . Jackie Blue was the signature song for The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. The group recorded the song and the album It'll Shine When It Shines using a mobile recording truck set up outside of the band's rehearsal home in southwest Missouri.

Another country artist was in the number two position. Freddy Fender took Before The Next Teardrop Falls to number one on both the country and pop charts. It was one of six songs that topped both charts in 1975. That's a record that still stands today.

And in the top spot for this week in '75 was the first major hit for the band Earth, Wind & Fire. Shining Star was also topped the R&B charts. Critics point to the song as an example of a funk music crossing over to mainstream radio. You're a shining star, no matter who you are, shining bright to see, what you could truly be.

