May 23 celebrity birthdays

He's a comedian, actor and game show host. You see him weekday mornings right here on KFVS12 as he hosts The Price is Right. Drew Carey is 59 today.

She's an actress who is best know for her role as Carol on the AMC series The Walking Dead. Her character has went from being an abused housewife to one of the deadliest people on that show. Melissa McBride is 52 today.

She had one of the best selling debut albums of all time back in 1995. Pieces of You has been certified 12-times platinum and featured the hits Foolish Games and You Were Meant For Me. Singer-songwriter Jewel is 43 today.

She's a British actress best known for her role as Alexis on the ABC series Dynasty. Joan Collins is 84 today.

