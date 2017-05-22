May 23 celebrity birthdays

An annual festival in southern Illinois kicked off on Monday, May 22 with a scholarship pageant.
A court ruling requires Missouri to at least temporarily remove GPS monitoring devices from some sex offenders.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Let's drop a couple of quarters into the Breakfast Show's juke box of memories. This morning we head back to this week in 1975.
He's a comedian, actor and game show host. You see him weekday mornings right here on KFVS12 as he hosts The Price is Right.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
