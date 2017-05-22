Man seriously injured in crash in Williamson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man seriously injured in crash in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday, May 21.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday on IL Route 37 at Leitzen Lane. The driver, Matthew Dungan, 20, ran off of the roadway at the intersection of Route 37 and Leitzen Lane. Dungan traveled over a driveway embankment and became airborne.

Dungan was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown from the scene to a regional hospital.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly