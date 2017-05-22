2 teens seriously injured in crash in Jackson Co., IL

Two teens were seriously injured in a crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Sunday, May 21.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Hwy 51 near Lacy Road just outside of Elkville, Illinois.

An investigation revealed that a 16-year-old from Du Quoin, Illinois was driving. He was also accompanied by a 14-year-old passenger. According to a witness, the driver drifted toward the center line before over-correcting and running off of the roadway and striking a tree.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, and both were later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.

