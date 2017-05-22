Missouri drivers paying less for gas, despite national trend

Missouri drivers are paying less to fill up their gas tanks.

GasBuddy.com says gasoline prices in Missouri have gone down by 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

That while national prices increased by more than two cents.

Missouri gas stations were charging an average of $2.08/g on Sunday.

Last year, at this time, drivers in the state were paying two cents less, but that’s a far cry from the $3.74 per gallon price being paid in 2013.

Experts at GasBuddy.com say they’re keeping an eye on conditions that could influence the price of gas.

"Due to a $3 per barrel surge in crude oil prices in the last week, gasoline prices have been moving higher across a good portion of the U.S.," Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said. "Optimism surrounding a likely deal to renew OPEC's production cuts is pushing oil prices higher, but also the possibility that non-OPEC countries may join in has led to a dramatic turnaround in oil prices recently, with WTI crude oil climbing back over $50 per barrel for the first time since late April.

"The timing is impeccable for OPEC- tighten the market as summer driving season hits. Of course, but if global oil inventories don't soon reflect the lower output it will eventually mean more struggles for oil down the road, so we're staying tuned."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.