Five things you need to know on 5/22

It's Monday, May 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies are in the forecast for today. It's going to be a warm, dry day across the Heartland. Most of us will see temps in the mid to upper 70s. There will be light winds at times, but nothing major. A LOOK AHEAD: Rain may be a part of your Tuesday forecast.

Making headlines:

Scott City, MO police find man accused of hitting pedestrian with moped: Scott City, Missouri police have found a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away. According to the victim, the moped was driven by Dakota Minner, who left the scene prior to personnel arriving. The moped was later located a short distance away and Minner was also located and is in custody at the Scott City Jail. Charges are pending.

HAPPENING TODAY: Having declared that finding a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought," President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Israel with few concrete ideas of solving a problem that has vexed presidents for decades.

16-year-old dead after crash in Marshall County, KY: A 16-year-old was pronounced dead after a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky. An 18-year-old, Kori E. Lane, of Paducah, has been charged in her death. Lane was allegedly driving recklessly as well as under the influence. The 16-year-old who was killed was a passenger in the vehicle.

Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters: A statue of a fallen Missouri firefighter was lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City, Missouri. The service honored two Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016 and two who died in line of duty in 1969.

IL man arrested after allegedly firing gun at group of people in Carbondale: An Olmsted, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun at multiple people in Carbondale. Officers learned that a suspect had exited a vehicle and began shooting in the direction of multiple people standing outside of a home before leaving the area in the vehicle. No one was injured.

