Searching for small rocks raises awareness for a big cause

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life. Especially if someone's mental health is in the balance.

But in May a group has been using the small things to raise awareness for a big cause. Small rocks are used to help people remember about Mental Health Awareness Month.

"It gives you a chance to get out and explore different parts of the towns," said Laciee Rousseau, one of the people searching for these rocks. "Each of them have the Hash tag Project 74 K."

The rocks have special meanings for those finding them. Kacie Sandlin is one of the creators of Project 74 K. But why 74K? The number of the light stones carries a much heavier meaning than you might expect.

"We found a statistic that said in March of 2017, 74 thousand people searched the internet for how to kill yourself," said Sandlin.

Each one of the 74 rocks placed around Cape Girardeau and Jackson representing 1,000 people who researched how to commit suicide.

The idea is when you find a rock you share it on the #Project74K Facebook page, and then re-hide the rock so others can join too. Each stone is used as a reminder to people that anyone can suffer from mental health problems, even the founder of the group.

"Depression hit an all time high, and I was actually one of the people searching online for how to kill yourself," said Sandlin. "You never wish it on anybody."

Sandlin got through the depression through counseling and therapy. Now those experiences help her help others.

She volunteers for the American Foundation for Suicide prevention's Out of the darkness Walk. (Which you can register for here.)

Sandlin plans to continue to post resources on the Project 74 K Facebook page for those who need the help. Then next May hide even more rocks. She hopes that in one year she will be hiding less than 74 rocks.

