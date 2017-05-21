SIU offers online Bachelor's Degree in Aviation Technologies

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will offer an online bachelor’s degree specialization in aviation maintenance management this fall.

Karen Johnson, associate professor in the Department of Aviation Technologies, said the online program is for graduates of two-year aviation maintenance technician schools, avionics, and other aviation-related programs who already are working in the field.

She said students will have an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in aviation technologies and be able to use prior coursework from accredited institutions in addition to work experience as required credit hours.

"Classes will begin with the fall 2017 semester in August. It is possible, based on a student’s own pace, applicable credit hours, and work experience, to earn the bachelor’s degree in one year," Johnson said.

The online offering is the first for aviation technologies and SIU’s aviation program, Michael Burgener, aviation technologies department chair, said. Aviation program faculty will teach the courses.

“This new program in aviation technologies will allow aircraft technicians working in industry to complete their Bachelor’s degree online while continuing in their careers,” Burgener said. “They don’t have to disrupt their lives by leaving work and enrolling in a traditional university program.”

Information on the program and courses is available online or by contacting Rachel Lee, academic adviser, at rllee@siu.edu

