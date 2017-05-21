Cyclists can participate in the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour

Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour.

You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.

Also, cross the Mississippi River on a riverboat ferry, and immerse yourself in Civil War history and tour antebellum homes, battlefields and historic sites.

Registration closes May 31, 2017 just go to www.ridethefault.com

