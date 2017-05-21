Nine SCC Students Complete Associates Degrees Prior to Graduating HS

Nine high school students enrolled in dual credit courses completed their associate degrees at Shawnee Community College prior to graduating from high school.

Summar Albright (Goreville High School)

Alena Cowsert(Vienna High School)

Kira Davis (Meridian High School)

Remington Fisher (Vienna High School)

MaKayla Holder(Vienna High School)

Rachel Kindhart (Vienna High School)

Hannah Loyd (Vienna High School)

Rian Shaneyfelt (Vienna High School)

Brittnie Timmons (Cobden High School)

The above students completed the required coursework to earn associate degrees through Shawnee Community College.

Many of the students walked in the college’s commencement ceremony held on May 12th, 2017.



“Shawnee Community College values the opportunity to support our local high schools. Offering students a jump-start on college while enrolled in high school is one way to increase their educational opportunities.”



“These students have challenged themselves to take their education to a higher level while simultaneously completing the requirements for high school. I congratulate them in meeting their academic goals and wish them much success and happiness.” Dr. Vickie Artman, Vice President of Instructional Services at Shawnee Community College.

