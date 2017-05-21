Marion VA recognizes State Youth Volunteer Award winners

On Thursday May 18 at 2 p.m. the Marion VA Medical Center recognized both Caleb and Charles Humphrey for winning the State Conference Award from the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution for 2016 Outstanding Veterans Youth Volunteer.

The brothers both volunteered at the VA Medical Center where their father Ed Humphrey is an AMVETS Service Officer.

As a surprise, their packages were submitted for National Consideration and they were also selected as the National Award Winners!

The brothers found out about the national award during a presentation at the VA Medical Center where they did their volunteer work.

