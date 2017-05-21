Carpenter, Wainwright lead Cards past Giants 8-3 to end skid

Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Outfielder Jason Heyward is ready to return the Chicago Cubs' lineup.
Say goodbye to Tahj Eaddy and William Tchiengang.
The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020.
