IDOT to change mowing routes protect monarch butterflies

Officials say they're changing mowing routes along interstates to help protect dwindling populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
A new group of law enforcement officers will soon be protecting part of the Heartland as Kentucky State Troopers. 63 officers from throughout the Commonwealth made their way to the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort, KY on Sunday, May 21 to begin an intensive, accelerated training program.
Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.
The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.
Scott City, Missouri police have found a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.
