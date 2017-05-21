Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A fallen Missouri firefighter was lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City.

On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.

The service honored two Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016 and two who died in line of duty in 1969.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Hartlein passed away in August after responding to a vehicle crash. 

He was 49-years-old. 

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the fallen officials.
