Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Fire Fighters

Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City.

On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.

The service honored two Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016 and two who died in line of duty in 1969.

