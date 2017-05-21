Illinois to collect, recycle agrichemical containers

Scott City, Missouri police have found a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.
A teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky.
An Olmsted, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun at multiple people in Carbondale.
The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.
A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.
