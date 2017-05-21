Scott City, MO police searching for man accused of hitting pedestrian with moped

Scott City, Missouri police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.

Officers were called to the scene of an accident on Colony Park Drive in Scott City on Saturday.

EMS personnel and officers found a female pedestrian that sustained serious injuries after she was reportedly struck by a moped.

According to the victim, the moped was driven by Dakota Minner, and left the scene prior to personnel arriving. The moped was later located a short distance away.

Minner has not been located as of yet, however due to the damage on the moped, he may have sustained injuries during the incident.

Minner is wanted for questioning in reference to this incident. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

