Scott City, MO police searching for man accused of hitting pedestrian with moped

Scott City, Missouri police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.
Scott City, Missouri police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.
An Olmsted, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun at multiple people in Carbondale.
An Olmsted, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun at multiple people in Carbondale.
The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.
The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.
A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.
A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.
A teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky.
A teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.