CAUGHT: Scott City, MO police find man accused of hitting pedestrian with moped

Scott City, Missouri police have found a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.

Officers were called to the scene of an accident on Colony Park Drive in Scott City on Saturday.

EMS personnel and officers found a female pedestrian that sustained serious injuries after she was reportedly struck by a moped.

According to the victim, the moped was driven by Dakota Minner, and left the scene prior to personnel arriving. The moped was later located a short distance away.

Minner was located and is now in custody at the Scott City Jail. Charges are being forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.

