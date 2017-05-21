IL man arrested after allegedly firing gun at group of people in Carbondale

An Olmsted, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun at multiple people in Carbondale.

On May 21 at 12:48 a.m., officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Crestview Ln. in reference to a shooting.

Officers learned that a suspect had left a vehicle and began shooting in the direction of multiple people standing outside of a home before leaving the area in the vehicle. No one was injured.

A description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle was promptly provided to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

A short time later Carbondale Police Department was notified that a vehicle and suspect matching the provided description was stopped by police in Williamson County.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Devante R. Taylor, 24, of Olmsted, Illinois in connection with the incident.

Taylor was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and no valid Illinois FOID and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

